ANTONIO Mwanza has officially launched the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which he says is aimed at empowering women, young people and the older generation. He has pledged that once in power, the DPP would address load shedding by investing in both power generation and distribution capacity, eliminating middlemen and ensuring that local communities are prioritised for power supply. Speaking at the launch, Wednesday, Mwanza said the DPP offers an opportunity for young people to take leading roles in making decisions about their future. He also declared that President Hakainde Hichilema would be the last of the independent-era leaders of this generation. “His Excellency President Hakainde Sammy Hichilema will be the last of the leaders of the independent era, in this...