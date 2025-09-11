UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta has praised the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for appealing against Joseph Malanji’s four-year jail term, stating that it was too lenient. Mwaliteta has further urged members of the Patriotic Front to conduct some self-introspection now that “they have been exposed”. On Tuesday, DPP Gilbert Phiri filed a notice of appeal in the High Court, challenging the three-year and four-year jail terms imposed on former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba and former Foreign Affairs minister Joseph Malanji, respectively, by the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court. The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court recently sentenced Yamba to three years’ imprisonment with hard labor for wilful failure to comply with laid-down procedures, and Malanji to a four-year sentence for possession...