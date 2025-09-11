A LIVINGSTONE City Council Assistant Accountant has been arrested and charged with 22 counts of fraudulent false accounting and theft by public servant. Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka said Sydney Silwimba allegedly stole K316,000 and abandoned his duties at the council before being apprehended. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to provide an update in the case of Theft by Public Servant which was reported at Livingstone Central Police Station on June 6, 2025. In this matter, Mr. Martin Chimpamfwa, aged 44, Finance Director at Livingstone City Council, reported that Constituency Development Funds (CDF) amounting to K316,000.00 had been stolen by Mr. Sydney Silwimba, aged 35, an Assistant Accountant at the same institution,” Daka stated. “The suspect, who had...