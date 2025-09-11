THE Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) has claimed that the government continues to employ newly graduated doctors while leaving out volunteer doctors. In an interview on Tuesday, RDAZ president Paul Chibwe said this was despite assurances from the Ministry of Health that volunteering doctors would be considered for employment. He added that some volunteer doctors had been attempting to march to State House and the Ministry over the matter. “What’s happening right now, that was June, and this is September, still phone calls are being received from HRs to these doctors being employed. We’ve had a lot of doctors that are just graduating, but because they have money, they’re being employed. There’s no recruitment, so right now there’s tension...