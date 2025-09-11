VICE-President Mutale Nalumango says politicians should stop lying to the people. She adds that those in the opposition should continue to dream that they will replace the UPND government, stating that they still have a long way to go. Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Maposa Biotechnology Ethanol Plant, Wednesday, Vice-President Nalumango said Zambia has had to resurrect itself from economic debt. “Zambia has had to resurrect itself from economic debt. It means you were below the surface, and to grow, you have to be dug out. Four years ago, it was a very difficult economy, and today, [it is not] what it was. Today, politicians, ubufi (lying), you should stop because you cannot be lying to people. Today,...