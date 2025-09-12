THE Ministry of Health has described reports that 3,500 health workers employed under the MOH/CDC Cooperative Agreement are facing job cuts as a distortion of facts. Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Donor Coordination Dr George Sinyangwe says the reports are based on a leaked confidential letter sent to a group of workers on one-year contracts under the Cooperative Agreement, in which the ministry reminded them that their contracts would end on September 30. However, News Diggers has defended its article and has further challenged the Ministry of Health to specify the number of affected workers if it believes the story is inaccurate. The newspaper noted that when the PS was contacted for a comment before the story was published,...