THE Zambian Parliamentary Caucus on Environment and Climate Change (ZPCECC) is calling for legal proceedings to be initiated against both corporate and government officials found liable for the Kafue River pollution caused by Sino Metals. The caucus further says Sino Metals’ license should remain suspended until full environmental and safety compliance is independently verified. In a statement, Thursday, ZPCECC Chairperson Twaambo Mutinta said based on verified reports, the caucus understands that the acid leak will affect all districts and areas that depend on the Kafue River. “The Zambian Parliamentary Caucus on Environment and Climate Change (ZPCECC) would like to join other voices within and outside Zambia in expressing deep concern about the devastating incident of pollution involving Sino Metals Leach...