THE Ministry of Health has disclosed that 13 new cholera cases have been recorded in Northern Province as of September 9. In a statement, Thursday, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Kennedy Lishimpi said of the 13 cases, 12 were from Mpulungu and one was from Mbala. “The government of the Republic of Zambia places the highest priority on safeguarding the health and well-being of its citizens. This statement provides an update on the current status of the ongoing cholera outbreak. The outbreak was first recorded on 5th August 2025 at Chipwa Health Post in Mpulungu District. Since then, swift and coordinated measures have been undertaken to contain its spread,” he stated. “As of 18:00 hours on...