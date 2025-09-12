SOCIALIST Party National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda says his party is not in a hurry to join the Tonse Alliance because it does not agree with the alliance’s current president, Robert Chabinga. Kaunda has explained that according to legal records at the Registrar of Societies, Chabinga is the legitimate president of the Patriotic Front (PF), which automatically makes him the Tonse Alliance president as stipulated in the alliance’s constitution. Speaking when he featured on Crown TV, Tuesday, Kaunda clarified that the Socialist Party was not opposed to joining the Tonse Alliance but stressed that several issues must be resolved first. “If we were to look at things from where we stand today, the only eligible candidate under Tonse Alliance is...