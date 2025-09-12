IN this country, people are lazy; they would rather make money through pyramid investments where you invest K1 million and within six months you have K4 million, says Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha. Speaking during a public lecture on cybercrimes at the University of Lusaka, Thursday, Kabesha said those who were condemning the Cyber laws don’t know how many people go to his office complaining that they have been swindled. He added that people would rather invest in pyramid schemes instead of working. “The financial sector has been a primary target with significant losses reported from a range of attacks. The Zambia Parliament’s records for 2021 show that the financial sector suffered losses in excess of K150 million just in cyberspace,...