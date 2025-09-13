VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango has urged Zambians to insure their property, saying insurance cushions losses by providing compensation in the event of accidents. She has further announced that government, through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), will provide relief to traders affected by the fire at Ndola’s Kapalala Market, including K1,000 each, a 25kg bag of mealie meal, five kilograms of beans, and cooking oil. On Saturday, Kapalala Market was gutted, claiming the life of one trader, Charles Bwalya. The cause of the fire is yet to be established. Speaking when she visited the market, Vice-President Nalumango said the tragedy highlighted the need for traders to insure their businesses. “I don’t know if I can hear you, are you saying...