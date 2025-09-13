THE Southern African Regional Climate Outlook Forum (SARCOF) has forecast normal to above-normal rainfall across much of the SADC region for the October to December 2025 period, with varying patterns expected in the months that follow. In a statement, Thursday, Zambia Meteorological Department Director Edson Nkonde said most areas would continue receiving normal to above-normal rainfall between January and March 2026, except for northern parts of the region where below-normal rainfall was likely. “On behalf of all Permanent Representatives of SADC NMHSs with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), I would like to officially release the Thirty-First Southern African Regional Climate Outlook (SARCOF-31) Statement of the 2025/26 Rainfall Season as crafted by all National Meteorological and Hydrological Services climate experts that...