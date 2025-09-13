THE National Assembly of Zambia has expressed concern that some media houses have politicised Speaker Nelly Mutti’s recent tour of Muchinga Province, during which she commissioned the Kanchibiya Constituency Office. In a statement issued Thursday, Senior Media Liaison Officer Nshamba Muzungu clarified that visits to constituency offices by Madam Speaker and other presiding officers dated back as far as 2022. “The National Assembly of Zambia has observed with concern that some media houses have politicized Speaker Nelly B.K Mutti’s tour of Muchinga Province where she went to commission the Kanchibiya Constituency Office as well as visit the other constituency offices in the province which included: Mpika, Shiwang’andu, Chinsali, Isoka, Mafinga, Mfuwe and Nakonde Constituencies. As the nation may be aware,...