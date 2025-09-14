NAKONDE PF member of parliament Lukas Simumba says the UPND can mock the opposition today, but Zambians will equally mock them next year with the ballot paper. Simumba was responding to a statement made by Vice-President Mutale Nalumango on Wednesday on the Copperbelt, where she said the opposition was merely dreaming that they would replace the UPND government, as they had a long way to go. In an interview, Thursday, Simumba said after failing to fulfil their promises, the UPND government should be respectful to the citizens. “They just don’t care for the Zambian people. You know, when you have done something wrong, when you haven’t fulfilled your promises, the best thing they could have done should have been to...