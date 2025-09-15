A CONSORTIUM of civil society organisations has unequivocally expressed that they are against Bill 7 being reintroduced to Parliament during the current session. In a joint statement issued Friday, the CSOs said President Hakainde Hichilema promised that a broad consultation would be carried out on Bill 7 at a meeting held on June 24. “We, the undersigned civil society organisations met President Hichilema and other senior government officials at State House on 24th June 2025. This meeting was held in a spirit of honest and mutually respectful interrogation and discussion of the concerns of civil society on the Constitutional Amendment Bill 7, and other laws that were a source of concern for CSOs. At the end of that meeting, the...