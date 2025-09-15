KABWATA UPND member of parliament Andrew Tayengwa says President Hakainde Hichilema will turn out to be the best president the country has ever seen because he knows what he is doing. Tayengwa adds that he is confident he will retain his seat, arguing that MPs who have been out of touch with their constituencies are the ones who will struggle to be re-elected. In an interview, Sunday, Tayengwa said President Hichilema should be given a second chance because he’s a man who can save the nation. “I’ll be very honest and frank with you, I think the President has exhibited true leadership. This is the kind of leadership that we were looking for, for many years, a leadership that will...