ZAMBIA Must Prosper leader Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF) has commended President Hakainde Hichilema for not making any new promises during his parliamentary address on Friday, saying the President “talks too much.” Bwalya told reporters on Sunday that Mr Hichilema had made too many pledges which he failed to fulfil, and that citizens had now reached their limit. “One statement which was very clear for me in the parliamentary address by my friend on Friday, was the statement he made that he won’t make any more promises. I thank him for that. Let me thank him for that because I think Hakainde Hichilema has now realised that he talks too much. He makes too many promises and he has been failing...