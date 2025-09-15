ZESCO has announced an increase in power supply for residential customers to six hours per day. In a statement issued Sunday, the utility said adjustments had also been made to the hours of supply for industrial and commercial customers. “On 9 September 2025, ZESCO Limited advised its customers and the nation that power supply was being affected by electricity system instability. Coupled with the ongoing Maamba Energy Limited planned bi-annual maintenance (from 17th August to 21st September 2025), the electricity available to ZESCO to supply its customers was severely hampered. Following concerted work to stabilize the system, ZESCO hereby releases load management schedules for the week 14 to 20 September. Our residential customers will receive six hours of supply daily....