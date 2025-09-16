CHAMA North PF MP Yotam Mtayachalo says the people of Chama have endorsed Mporokoso MP Brian Mundubile as their preferred PF president. Mtayachalo says Mundubile stands out as the best candidate because he is supported not only by PF members but also by other opposition leaders and even some UPND MPs. Speaking in an interview, Monday, Mtayachalo said the majority of people in his constituency were in favour of Mundubile leading the Patriotic Front. “We all know that Honourable Brian Mundubile is among the leading aspiring presidential candidates for the Patriotic Front [PF]. As an individual, I also have preference, but for me, I am more concerned with what the people are saying on the ground, especially from my constituency...