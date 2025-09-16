SOME chiefs on the Copperbelt Province say they are happy with the development being undertaken in the province under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government. The traditional leaders noted that President Hichilema has united the country, urging chiefdoms and the country to remain united. Speaking on behalf of the chiefs when they met Vice-President Mutale Nalumango recently, Chief Kalunkumya of the Lima people in Mpongwe District said the traditional leaders had seen plenty of projects taking shape on the Copperbelt Province. “We’re very happy to see these projects in our province, even in our chiefdoms. We’ve seen a lot of plenty projects taking shape in this province. Most of our farmers, some time back, used to...