VICE-President Mutale Nalumango has urged members of parliament to desist from using the National Assembly as a campaign platform to gain political mileage. And Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has raised concern that the lack of quorum in the House has on several occasions disrupted business, calling on Whips to ensure members are present at all times. In her speech at the start of the current sitting of Parliament, Vice-President Nalumango said it was expected of the opposition to provide objective checks and balances. “I would like to encourage MPs that don’t have parliamentary constituency offices yet to emulate Lundazi and Kanchibiya. Suffice to say that all Honourable members must ensure that CDF allocations are used towards projects...