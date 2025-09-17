THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has uprooted and destroyed 44 tonnes of abandoned fresh cannabis plants in Chifwema area of Kafue District. DEC Deputy Public Relations Officer Theresa Mawere says the Commission has also arrested four individuals in connection with the offence of trafficking in cannabis and possession of prohibited items. In a statement issued Wednesday, Mawere said during the operation, the Commission seized one muzzleloader firearm and one slaughtered game animal identified as a ‘Common Duiker’. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has continued to intensify its operations against illicit drug related activities; resulting in significant seizures and arrests in Kafue District in Lusaka Province and Livingstone District in Southern Province. In Chifwema area of Kafue District, the DEC uprooted...