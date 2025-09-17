UPND deputy spokesperson Elvis Nkandu says Dolika Banda is disgruntled and frustrated with the UPND for removing her as ZCCM-IH board chairperson. Commenting on Banda’s recent remarks that Zambians were angry and ready for change, Nkandu argued that her criticism stemmed from bitterness over her removal. “One thing you should understand is that Dolika is a very frustrated individual. She’s very frustrated, she’s very disgruntled and indeed very unhappy, because some few [years] ago I would say she was part of this government, isn’t it? Why didn’t she say so? Now that she was kicked out of her position that’s when she realised that [Zambians] are angry [with] us? That Zambian people are living on less than $3 per day?...