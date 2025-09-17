SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti says she is aware that the police are investigating a matter in which Mambilima PF MP Jean Chisenga was allegedly assaulted at Parliament. On Friday, Chisenga was allegedly physically assaulted by a UPND chairlady within the Parliament grounds. Rising on an Urgent Matter Without Notice, Tuesday, Matero PF member of parliament Miles Sampa questioned whether the Speaker was aware of the matter. “I rise on an Urgent Matter Without Notice that is very serious. I am raising it on the Minister of Home Affairs. I see he’s not here, so I’ll direct it to the able Vice-President Nalumango. On Friday during the Presidential speech, within 10 minutes of the Presidential speech, one of...