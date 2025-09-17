COPPERBELT Province Minister Elisha Matambo says the UPND will not tolerate any aspiring candidate who joins the party at the last minute in order to contest in the 2026 general elections. Addressing party members, Matambo said Copperbelt Province was ready for the battle and had already declared President Hakainde Hichilema as the sole candidate for next year’s general elections. Matambo added that the 2026 elections would separate boys from men. “We’re set and we’re ready for this battle. I know that 2026 is a separation of boys from men. As a province, we have already declared President Hakainde as our sole candidate for the coming elections. They say you will know them by their fruits. He has done a lot...