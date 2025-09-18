MAMBILIMA PF MP Jean Chisenga is discouraging youths from joining politics now, saying the environment is hostile and she has “seen a lot” at her age. Last week, Chisenga was allegedly attacked by a UPND member while President Hakainde Hichilema opened the 13th session of the National Assembly. Commenting on the incident in an interview, Tuesday, Chisenga, who reported the matter to the police, narrated that her attacker claimed she had been insulting President Hichilema. “On Friday I was not interested in listening to the [President’s] speech, all I wanted was to just log in and after that I went downstairs to go and check on my guest. I was attacked, they said this is the same one we hear...