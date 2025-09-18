FORMER energy minister Yamfwa Mukanga says Zambia has been reduced to a village where people can’t access energy, such that even watching football is difficult for him. On Sunday, Zesco announced an increase in power supply for residential customers to six hours per day. The company apologised for fluctuations in the schedules but reiterated its commitment to keeping customers informed. In an interview, Mukanga said it was important for Zesco to follow the load management schedule so that business owners could plan their operations. “Zesco should look at the [load] management [schedule] and follow it properly. Right now, I have always said that no one should be crying over spilled milk because Zambia has been reduced to a village, where...