POLICE in Lusaka have detained a Malawian national for deceitfully obtaining K20,000 from a Kanyama woman. The suspect, identified as Michael Phiri, allegedly swindled the woman under the pretext that he would secure an operation for her son at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) through the Social Welfare department. In a statement. Thursday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the suspect falsely represented himself as a doctor to Susan Nambeya, a 42-year-old mother. “Kabwata Police Station yesterday September 17, 2025 at 13:00 hours detained Michael Phiri, a Malawian national aged 39, and a former postgraduate medical student at a named University, for the offence of Obtaining Money by False Pretences. Facts of the case are that on August 15, 2025 at...