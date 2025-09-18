Road Transport and Safety Agency Director Amon Mweemba speaking to the media during the launch of the speed camera enforcement press briefing at RTSA headquarters in Lusaka on Friday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

AN audio has emerged in which Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Chief Executive Officer Amon Mweemba was having a conversation about the recruitment of officers from particular regions of the country. In the said recording, Mweemba is heard saying that he would reject a particular application until the human resource recruits the right person. However, in an interview, Mweemba argued that the recording had been taken out of context, stating that he was actually insisting that any Zambian could be recruited as long as they had the right qualifications. Below is a transcription of the conversation with an unknown lady: Mweemba: He is a mathematician. And then they wanted to leave him. So, I issued an instruction to Muna....