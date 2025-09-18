CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa has written to President Hakainde Hichilema, demanding the withdrawal of Statutory Instrument No. 24 of 2025. He insists that SI No. 24 of 2025, which prescribes the salaries and housing allowances of judges, undermines judicial independence and is therefore unconstitutional. Sangwa has also written to Chief Justice Dr Mumba Malila, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti, Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha and the Chairperson of the Emoluments Commission. In a statement, Wednesday, Sangwa stressed the continued non-compliance with the judgement of the Constitutional Court delivered on July 31, 2023. Sangwa argued that despite the judgement’s guidance on judges’ emoluments and judicial financial independence, the court’s decision remains unimplemented....