HEALTH Minister Dr Elijah Muchima says about 200 medical officers who were volunteering and were not hired during the last recruitment will be employed in this year’s recruitment process. And Zambia Medical Association (ZMA) president Dr Masiku Phiri has called on government to provide volunteering medical practitioners with medical insurance and decent meals. Speaking during a courtesy call from the ZMA team, Wednesday, Dr Muchima pointed out that while volunteering was cherished, it was not a precondition for being recruited. “What is important is the fiscal space in the treasury. I explained when we recruited 4,029. It has to be divided into 10 provinces, it has to be divided into other cadres other than nurses and doctors. So, in fact,...