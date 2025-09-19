THE Ministry of Education has announced that students at Levy Mwanawasa Medical University will now be able to apply for financial support under the National Student Loan Scheme. And Education Minister Douglas Syakalima says government intends to gradually reduce the student loan repayment under the Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) to below 10 percent, to allow beneficiaries to repay. Speaking at a media briefing, Thursday, Syakalima announced that starting next year, Levy Mwanawasa Medical University would become the 10th public university to be included in the National Student Loan Scheme. “Beginning with the 2026 academic year, Levy Mwanawasa Medical University will officially become the 10th public university included in the National Student Loan Scheme. This marks a major...