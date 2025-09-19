MPIKA PF member of parliament Francis Kapyanga says his suspension from Parliament was unfair and unexpected. Kapyanga has been suspended after making remarks suggesting that the Speaker of the National Assembly should contest as an MP if she wants to debate issues on the floor of the House. Meanwhile, Shiwang’andu PF MP Stephen Kampyongo says the punishment was excessive, arguing that Kapyanga should have simply been made to apologise, as recommended by the parliamentary committee. In an interview, Thursday, Kapyanga said he felt let down because he always conducted himself appropriately and had never misconducted himself in the House. “Looking at everything from the beginning and what eventually happened, I find it very unfair and I did not expect the...