THE Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) has advised health sector cadres to stop volunteering to allow government to notice the gaps in the system and employ more health workers. In an interview, Wednesday, RDAZ president Dr Paul Chibwe said health workers need to realise that by continuing to volunteer, they are covering up the gaps that are supposed to be seen by the system. Dr Chibwe was commenting on remarks made by Health Minister Elijah Muchima during a courtesy call paid to him by the Zambia Medical Association (ZMA) that volunteering was not a prerequisite to get employed. “I think the message is we really need to realise that if we cover up the gaps which are supposed to...