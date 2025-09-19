ZAMBIA and Botswana have begun preparations for the commissioning of the Kazungula Bridge Authority (KBA), scheduled for 15th October 2025. To pave the way for the establishment of the new governing structures, the two countries have dissolved the Joint Technical Committee, Joint Steering Committee, and the Joint Ministerial Committee of the Kazungula Bridge Project. These bodies will now be replaced by the Council of Ministers, the KBA Board, and management. In a joint communiqué issued at the conclusion of the Joint Ministerial Committee session held in Botswana, Thursday, both nations welcomed progress made on finalising the Host Agreement, which would be signed during the launch of the Authority. The meeting was co-chaired by Botswana’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Noah...