WATER and Sanitation Minister Collins Nzovu says government is praying that the country gets enough rains this season to reduce the stress in the energy sector. He adds that the energy situation could have been worse if President Hakainde Hichilema had not brought reforms to diversify the energy sector. Speaking on Diamond TV, Nzovu said government was prioritising citizens regarding the energy crisis. “The situation would have been worse, but we are mainly hydro power based. The amount of water, again, numbers don’t lie. Right now, as I’m speaking to you, we have less than 10 percent of the amount of water we need in the Kariba. We need to ensure that we go to the next season. We only...