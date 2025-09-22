MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile has insisted that while Zambia and Malawi are different countries, they share many similarities in their politics. Mundubile says the PF is confident that what is happening in Malawi’s elections, where a former president has taken an early lead in the race against the incumbent, will also happen in Zambia next year. Mundubile’s comments came in response to the Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Moyo, who on Thursday said people should not compare the two countries because they are different. This was during debates on the presidential speech, when Shiwang’andu PF MP Stephen Kampyongo warned that those tasked with helping President Hakainde Hichilema should start working, as citizens would send a message...