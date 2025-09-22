The batteries that power electric cars in Europe, the wind turbines turning in Asia, and the solar panels lighting homes across Africa may soon depend on the minerals buried beneath Zambia’s soil. The world is in the midst of a historic shift toward clean energy, and Zambia finds itself at the centre of this transformation. Minerals such as copper, cobalt, manganese, and nickel are no longer just the backbone of our traditional mining economy; they are now recognised globally as critical minerals, essential inputs for electric vehicles, renewable energy technologies, and the push to decarbonise the planet. For Zambia, this presents an opportunity to harness rising global demand and secure new streams of economic growth. This week’s Monday Opinion looks at the opportunities and challenges presented by the critical minerals boom.

Why Critical Minerals Matter for Zambia

Copper has long been the lifeblood of Zambia’s economy, but today cobalt, manganese, nickel and even lithium are gaining international attention. As countries move to meet their climate action targets, demand for these resources has skyrocketed. Zambia’s abundant reserves position it uniquely as a potential global supplier in this new era of energy.

The government’s own figures illustrate this boom. Earlier this year, the Minister of Mines and Minerals Development announced an overall increase in mineral production. While copper and gold posted modest gains, the most striking growth was seen in cobalt, manganese, and nickel. Cobalt production jumped more than fivefold, manganese doubled, and nickel grew by over 160% between 2023 and 2024(see Table 1). At the same time, the sector has experienced an increase in licensing activity. Artisanal Mining Rights rose from 304 in 2023 to 680 in 2024, and by August this year, more than 1,400 licenses had already been issued. Large-Scale Exploration Licenses increased from 413 in 2023 to 692 in 2024, while Large-Scale Mining Licenses grew from 12 to 37 over the same period.

Table 1: Production Figure for Base Metals between 2023-2024

Commodity 2024 Production 2023 Production % Change

Base Metals

Copper 820,676.34 Mt 732,583.45 12%

Gold 3,141.81 Kg 2,237 Kgs 40%

Cobalt 1,409. Mt 207 Mt 581%

Nickel 21,039.55 Mt 7,979.95 Mt 164%

Manganese 134,932.48 Mt 66,692.21 Mt 102%

Source: MMMD, 2025

These figures signal that Zambia is firmly caught up in the critical minerals boom and is responding positively. This boom has the potential to bring about economic diversification, increased foreign investment, and the possibility of industrialisation linked to the mineral value chains. Yet, beneath the optimism lies the reality that mining is not taking place in empty spaces. It often overlaps with fertile farmland, water sources, and rural communities that depend on agriculture for their livelihoods.

The Trade-offs Emerging on the Ground

A recent study conducted by the Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) in Serenje, Mkushi, and Mazabuka districts shows how this tension is already playing out. Many residents acknowledge the jobs and investment mining brings, but the benefits are uneven and often short-lived. Most jobs are casual, offering little security or opportunity for skill-building. For communities hoping mining would lift them out of poverty, this has been disappointing.

Even more worrying are the changes to land and the environment. Seventy-nine percent of respondents said they had seen land use shift in their communities because of mining. Small-scale farmers in Serenje reported streams once used for irrigation changing colour from manganese washing, threatening their crops and livestock. Overall, 85% of respondents observed environmental changes, from deforestation to polluted water and air. At the same time, over 90% admitted they had no knowledge of the policies governing mining in their areas. This gap leaves communities powerless to demand accountability and fuels mistrust between residents and mining firms.

For rural Zambia, the greatest concern is land. With over 70% of rural households in Zambia dependent on farming, the encroachment of mining into agricultural zones is fuelling conflicts. Families fear displacement, the loss of farmland, and reduced access to grazing areas. This direct conflict between mining and agriculture poses a threat to national food security and could undermine the very foundations of Zambia’s development if not properly managed.

The Environmental Costs

The environmental footprint of critical minerals mining is already visible. Communities surveyed point to increased deforestation, contaminated water sources, and air pollution. In Central Province, home to some of the country’s most biodiverse ecosystems, forest loss is accelerating, partly due to mining expansion. Waterways, essential for both people and livestock, are being polluted by effluent from wash plants. These are not abstract environmental risks; they translate into lost crops, dying fish, and livestock poisoning. For families living on the edge of subsistence, the environmental costs of mining can push them into deeper poverty.

A Delicate Balancing Act

The picture that emerges is one of promise and peril. Zambia’s critical minerals could power the global clean energy transition and bring new wealth to the country. However, if poorly managed, they could erode food security, destroy ecosystems, and widen inequalities.

In next week’s piece, we will consider some solutions on what Zambia must do to balance mining and sustainability