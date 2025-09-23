THE Livingstone District Health Office has obtained a court order for the closure of ‘filthy’ public toilets at the Livingstone Civic Centre. According to a court order dated September 19 and signed by a Magistrate, the toilets would remain closed until the Livingstone City Council rectifies the defects that contravene the Public Health Act CAP 295. The order, which was read in part, states: “Whereas on 19th September, 2025, an inspection of Livingstone Civic Centre toilets being used as sanitary facilities occupied by Livingstone City Council was conducted in line with the Public Health Act CAP 295. The inspection revealed that the report issues had not been complied with. Now therefore, I Mutemwa John Mate, as an authorised officer in...