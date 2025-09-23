A 72-YEAR-OLD man has been detained in Mazabuka for allegedly defiling his five-year-old niece. Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka confirmed the incident, revealing that the accused’s family members knew of the matter but opted not to report it to the police because of his advanced age. In a statement, Daka said the incident occurred between September 18 and September 20 at unknown times. “On September 20, 2025, Chikankata Police Station received confidential information from concerned members of the public regarding a suspected case of defilement involving a five-year-old female juvenile of Namulundu Village, Chief Naluama, Mazabuka District. The report alleged that the juvenile had been sexually assaulted by her 72-year-old uncle, who is also her guardian. It was...