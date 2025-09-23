UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi says there is no wind of change in Zambia, arguing that what is happening in Malawi is a reaction to the incumbent’s performance. And Milupi says Zambians expect former energy minister Yamfwa Mukanga to be a lot more knowledgeable in his comments regarding the country’s energy deficit. In an interview, Milupi dismissed claims of a “wind of change” in Zambia, stating that the current government’s economic performance was totally unmatched. “There’s no wind of change. The people of Malawi are reacting to the performance of the incumbent and his government. They’ve had difficulties. At one stage, there were comments that fuel is cheaper in Malawi. We said fuel isn’t cheaper in Malawi. In Dollar terms,...