Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and OSISA, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and OSISA, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Attorney General Musa Mwenye says some laws that have been coming from the Ministry of Justice are inimical to democracy. And Mwenye wonders what ordinary Zambians will do if government is leading in disobeying court orders. Speaking on Emmanuel Mwamba’s Verified programme, Sunday, Mwenye said proposed laws such as the NGOCC and Journalism Bills were regressing democracy instead of enhancing it. “Some of the laws that we have seen are inimical to democracy. The proposed NGO Act, we should commend government for putting that on hold because that was a concern. The Lands and Deeds Registry Act, which sought to deny people their title to land without any court processes, is another concerning bill. The Journalism Bill was a...