MPIKA PF MP Francis Kapyanga says parliamentarians are being bombarded with insults by beneficiaries of the Cash for Work programme who have not been paid. And Kapyanga has described the initiative as a mockery to unemployed Zambians, arguing that it is not sustainable. Commenting on Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gift Sialubalo’s statement that mobilising resources for the continuation of the programme would not be a big challenge, Kapyanga said government should instead focus on creating sustainable jobs. “Cash for Work is a failed project. They have even reduced the numbers of people listed for Cash for Work. When they work, it takes months for them to get paid. And we are the people who are bombarded with insults...