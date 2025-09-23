FORMER president Edgar Lungu’s family spokesperson Makebi Zulu says government and the family are in the process of selecting mediators in funeral discussions. And Zulu has described as “fake news” information circulating on social media that the body of Lungu had been secretly transported to Spain. Last week, the Pretoria High Court, Gauteng Division, dismissed with costs the application by Lungu’s family for leave to appeal against the judgement ordering the repatriation of his remains. Lungu’s widow, Esther, together with family members, had argued that the court erred in allowing the Zambian government to repatriate the former head of state’s body. Early this month, government had announced that it had commenced formal discussions with Lungu’s family to resolve a three-month...