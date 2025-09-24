ZESCO Board Chairperson Vickson Ncube says theft of electricity is taking place in the country, citing illegal connections and unpaid bills. And Ncube says solar power is a game changer in the country, urging everyone to embrace it with enthusiasm and not with skepticism. Speaking during ZESCO’s Malaiti Monday programme, Ncube said the power generation and revenue collection showed that not every unit was being accounted for. “When we look at the power generation and the revenue coming to it, it’s apparent that not every unit is accounted for. It means there are meter overrides. In very simple English, there’s theft of electricity taking place in the country. That too, stop stealing electricity from Zesco. That’s a very nice way...