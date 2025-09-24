Minister of Energy Makozo Chikote making his remarks during the ZESCO Limited signing ceremony of power purchase agreements with developers, micro-generation and developer initiated projects at Mulungushi conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 18th February 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

ENERGY Minister Makozo Chikote says the country is likely to see a significant change in its power supply by the end of December 2025. Chikote says 21 townships have been selected to receive at least 10 hours of power per day, with the number expected to progressively increase. Meanwhile, Chikote says Zesco is currently exporting 106 megawatts and importing 238 megawatts of electricity. Presenting a ministerial statement, Tuesday, Chikote said government would add key projects that were expected to contribute over 425 megawatts of additional power to the national grid by December 2025. “Government understands and empathises with our citizens on the negative impact that load shedding continues to have. As at 23rd September 2025, reservoir storage levels remained below...