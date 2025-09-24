Public Accounts Committee member Likando Mufalali speaks when the Ministry of Health permanent secretary for technical services Professor Lackson Kasonka appeared before the them at Parliament Building in Lusaka on December 2, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT Deputy Chief Whip Likando Mufalali has argued that Parliament is not biased, stating that punishments are meted out for clear breaches of Standing Orders and not as a result of political bias. Mufalali was responding to Catholic Priest Fr Augustine Mwewa, who stated that Parliament had become a House of bias, arguing that the law was being applied to favour ruling MPs while disadvantaging the opposition. In an interview, Mufalali said it was unfair to make such accusations. “In Parliament we have our own rules. We’ve Standing Orders and when you breach those Standing Orders and if someone cites that you have breached some Standing Order, definitely, they will mete out punishment. The punishment isn’t done by presiding officers....