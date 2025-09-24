FORMER Labour minister Fackson Shamenda has warned that the UPND should not be comfortable with the absence of a strong opposition, as the majority of voters do not belong to any political party. He noted that in Zambia, the opposition is not a political party but the Zambian people when they are unhappy with the governing regime. In an interview, Sunday, Shamenda said although the PF might be disorganised, its structures remain intact, warning that any grouping that absorbs these structures could become a formidable force in the 2026 elections. “In Zambia the opposition is not the political party, the opposition is Zambians when they are not happy with the governing regime. It’s the force which will come up which...