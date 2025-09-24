THE Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia (PSZ) says it expects government to increase the budget allocation for drugs and medical supplies in the 2026 national budget to K10 billion from the current K4.9 billion. In an interview, Tuesday, Society president Keegan Mwape said this increase would help address the funding gap left by the withdrawal of aid and reduce the country’s dependency on donors. “The Society is expecting the budget that will be presented to touch on the procurement of drugs and medical supplies. We are looking at an increment because currently, we are sitting at K4.9 billion. We are expecting that this time around there should be an upward adjustment, especially that there has been some aid that has been...