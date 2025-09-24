FORMER vice president Enock Kavindele says there is more corruption among top civil servants than there is with Ministers. Kavindele was commenting on remarks by MMD leader Nevers Mumba, who claimed that President Hakainde Hichilema had scored more in the fight against corruption than the Levy Mwanawasa-led MMD government. Kavindele agreed with Mumba’s remarks, adding that there have been more convictions during President Hichilema’s tenure than during Mwanawasa’s. “There have been more convictions in HH’s time than in Mwanawasa’s time. In Mwanawasa’s time, a lot of money was spent trying to pursue those that were deemed corrupt. The arrests they made, he spent more money with the task force he set up and recovered very little. It is true that...